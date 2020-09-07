Where danger lurks in the big tech rally

Day traders piled into options, too, especially the call options that offer a way to multiply one’s money if the market rises—or lose it all if it falls. Options trading has taken off as brokers made it free, and is focused on the big, popular stocks. As a result, they became a lot more volatile, even as the price rose, because the brokers have to hedge their positions. Hedging call options accentuates moves in the price, because when the stock price rises, the dealers need to buy more to cover their risk, and when the price falls they can sell.