Bank Nifty reached a record high, rising above 44,000 levels, touching 44,151.80 on December 14. Year-to-date, the Bank Nifty index is up nearly 25% as compared to 7% rise in Nifty50 index. Even today, when the benchmark indices opened in the red, the banking index managed to hold on to the 44,000-mark.

On the global front, the US Fed raised rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, as was widely expected, and its statement retained a reference to "ongoing increases" in the Fed funds rate as appropriate, which economists reckon means multiple further rate hikes are likely.

In recent months, small banks in particular have experienced a robust rally. However, some analysts predict that largecaps will catch up as the momentum in the stocks of small banks slows down over the next few days. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, and SBI are improving their bias and assisting the index in setting new records as Bank Nifty advances slowly and steadily.

Banking stocks have significantly outperformed the broader markets this year on expectations that a pick-up in economic activity and easing of monetary policy stance by RBI will benefit financials.

What to expect for Bank Nifty going ahead?

Experts say they expect the banking index and stocks to march forward in 2023 with the overall bias and sentiment maintained in the positive zone.

“Bank Nifty is well poised to carry on the momentum further with expected upside targets of 45,500-46,000 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 43,700-44,600 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President at Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher.

According to Parekh, support is at 43,700-43650 and resistance at 44,600/44,650 for Bank Nifty spot index.

“Technically, there are no signs of reversals seen yet for Bank Nifty as the index continues to make higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, and has reversed from 10-day EMA support on 14 previous occasions since October 17, 2022," said Jayesh Bhanushali, AVP, Research, IIFL Securities.

The index continues to stay above the 20-day MA with 2SD of this MA forming the upper band of the Bollinger band. Since its up move in October, the index has faced minor resistance around this upper band, and we are currently right at this level, Bhanushali added.

“With RSI being at overbought levels on the daily and weekly timeframes, a short-term dip cannot be ruled out. But it is likely to be a buying opportunity as unless 42,900 is breached, the trend is likely to stay positive."

What does F&O data say?

“Bank Nifty - options chain on weekly basis reflects 44,000 straddle being the most aggressive - each adding over 30 lakh shares open interest (OI), with 45,000CE as well adding strong additions of over 34 lakh shares OI. Thus the data built-up reflects the upside momentum will continue for a while now and new highs will keep showing on the index," said Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

The December expiry data shows 43,000 Put has the maximum OI indicating that the put writers believe this level, which is just above the previous swing low, is not likely to be broken. On the other hand, 45,000 call has the maximum OI indicating a ceiling level for the index, feels IIFL Securities analyst.

“The PCR for the December series is 1.08x, indicating higher put writing. If we look at the weightage of individual stocks on the index, HDFC Bank has 26.3% and SBI has 11%. Both HDFC Bank and SBI has given a bullish flag pattern breakout, thus they are likely to steer the index higher."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.