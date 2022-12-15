Where do experts see Bank Nifty going ahead?3 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Banking stocks have significantly outperformed the broader markets this year. Read on to know if it can conquer the 45,000-mark:
Banking stocks have significantly outperformed the broader markets this year. Read on to know if it can conquer the 45,000-mark:
Bank Nifty reached a record high, rising above 44,000 levels, touching 44,151.80 on December 14. Year-to-date, the Bank Nifty index is up nearly 25% as compared to 7% rise in Nifty50 index. Even today, when the benchmark indices opened in the red, the banking index managed to hold on to the 44,000-mark.