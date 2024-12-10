Markets
Where is Praj Industries stock headed over the next 3 years?
Equitymaster 6 min read 10 Dec 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Summary
- With ambitious growth plans and a strong position in the bioenergy sector, Praj Industries is a stock to watch for the long term.
Praj Industries stands out as a leader in the ethanol ecosystem, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and supply of fermentation and distillation equipment for ethanol production. The company employs both first-generation methods, utilizing sugary feedstock, and advanced second-generation technology to process starchy feedstock, showcasing its technological versatility.
