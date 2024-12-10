Where is Praj Industries stock headed over the next 3 years?

Praj Industries stands out as a leader in the ethanol ecosystem , specializing in the design, manufacturing, and supply of fermentation and distillation equipment for ethanol production. The company employs both first-generation methods, utilizing sugary feedstock, and advanced second-generation technology to process starchy feedstock, showcasing its technological versatility.

With decades of expertise, Praj commands a dominant market share, bolstered by its first-mover advantage. Its global operations extend across more than 75 countries, reflecting a robust international presence. Over time, Praj has transformed from an ethanol plant supplier into a diversified firm with a focus on environmental, energy, and agri-processing solutions.

The bio-energy segment remains Praj’s primary growth driver, contributing 74% of its total revenues in FY23. This core segment underscores the company’s focus on ethanol production equipment, which lies at the heart of its business model.

While bioenergy remains Praj’s core revenue driver, the company’s growth story is equally defined by two other segments: engineering (19% of revenues) and HiPurity Systems (7%).

The engineering division caters to a broad range of industries, producing critical process equipment and skids for oil & gas and fertilizer projects. It is also a pioneer in new-age energy solutions, including blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture, waste-to-energy, and low-carbon fuels.

Beyond energy, this division provides advanced solutions for industrial effluent treatment, recycling, and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems, serving sectors such as specialty chemicals, power, and petrochemicals. Praj also holds a commanding position in the brewing and beverage industry, boasting a leading market share and partnerships with major global beer manufacturers.

The HiPurity Systems segment, operated through a subsidiary, focuses on high-purity water systems and modular process systems (MPS), with a particular emphasis on fermentation-based solutions. This segment supports high-growth industries like pharmaceuticals, wellness, and semiconductors, further broadening Praj’s diversified portfolio.

Past performance

Between 2020 and 2024, Praj Industries demonstrated strong growth, with revenues nearly tripling and net profit increasing fourfold.

While margins remained range-bound, the significant expansion in absolute profits boosted returns, with Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) and Return on Equity (RoE) improving markedly over the last five years.

View Full Image (Equitymaster)

Despite this robust growth, the company has maintained a healthy financial profile, with a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Recent performance

In Q2 FY25, Praj Industries reported mixed results. Revenue declined 7.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹8.2 billion, primarily due to slower bioenergy project execution. However, the bioenergy segment remained the dominant contributor, accounting for 69% of total revenue. The engineering and HiPurity segments, though smaller in scale, posted impressive growth of 50.8% and 12.5%, respectively.

For the first half of FY25, total revenue fell 6.4% YoY to ₹15.1 billion. The bioenergy segment was the main drag, declining 17.2% YoY to ₹10.6 billion. In contrast, engineering and HiPurity continued to grow, with revenues increasing by 47.1% and 10.4%, respectively.

Despite the revenue decline, EBITDA rose 16% YoY to ₹1.7 billion, while net profit increased 14% YoY to ₹1.4 billion, elevating the net profit margin to a healthy 9.1%. Export revenues accounted for 27% of Q2 FY25 revenue, while the bioenergy, engineering, and HiPurity segments contributed 68%, 24%, and 8% of total revenue, respectively.

The company reported an order intake of ₹9.2 billion during the quarter, primarily from the domestic market, with an order backlog of ₹41.5 billion as of September 2024.

Growth drivers

Praj Industries is charting an ambitious path to triple its revenue by 2030, targeting ₹100 billion, driven by key growth areas like bioenergy, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biopolymers, and energy transition technologies. Currently, the company generates ₹34 billion in revenue, with 29% coming from exports. By 2030, Praj aims to increase its export share to 50%, leveraging rising global demand for sustainable technologies.

Bioenergy at the core

Bioenergy remains the cornerstone of Praj’s growth strategy. With India targeting 25% ethanol blending by 2025, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the domestic ethanol market’s rapid expansion. Additionally, the government’s push to boost ethanol production from non-food sources, such as B-heavy molasses and cane juice, is expected to drive further demand.

Praj is also exploring opportunities in SAF through its Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology. As the aviation sector accelerates decarbonization efforts, SAF presents a significant growth opportunity for the company. Furthermore, co-products like corn oil—used in biodiesel, poultry feed, and other applications—enhance the financial viability of Praj’s ethanol plants while meeting growing demand for renewable products.

Expanding clean energy horizons

Beyond bioenergy, Praj is focusing on emerging clean energy solutions, including blue and green hydrogen and green ammonia. These technologies hold substantial growth potential in both domestic and global markets, supported by anticipated investments of ₹25 trillion in clean energy and ₹21 trillion in oil and gas by FY30.

Compressed biogas (CBG) is another promising avenue, with the government targeting 5,000 CBG plants by 2030 under its national biofuels policy. Praj plans to develop 100 of these plants, which are expected to contribute 20–30% of its total revenue by the decade’s end.

Engineering solutions and modular advantage: In its engineering solutions segment, Praj is emphasizing modular infrastructure, such as ZLD plants. This modular approach allows for faster, more cost-effective deployment, offering a competitive edge in industries like water treatment and biofuels.

International markets, particularly Brazil and Argentina, are poised to be significant growth drivers for this segment. Brazil’s recent decision to increase ethanol blending mandates to 30% is expected to substantially boost demand, aligning with trends across South America. Emerging markets in Africa and Southeast Asia are also witnessing increased ethanol demand, creating new opportunities for Praj to expand its global footprint.

With these strategic initiatives, Praj Industries is positioned to capitalize on robust domestic and international market dynamics, paving the way for sustainable growth through 2030.

Stock performance and valuation

Over the past three years, Praj Industries' stock has more than doubled, climbing from ₹322 to ₹808. Year-to-date, the stock has surged from ₹550 to ₹808, significantly outperforming the broader market with a 45% gain compared to the benchmark index’s 12% increase.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 53.4, above its five-year median PE of 40.9. At its peak in June 2021, the stock traded at a lofty PE of 85.5.

The current valuation reflects a premium, driven by Praj’s consistent revenue and profit growth and its strategic focus on high-growth sectors like sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and green hydrogen. The ambitious target to triple revenue by 2030 also plays a role in sustaining these valuations. However, the elevated PE underscores high market expectations for the company’s execution and the adoption of its technologies.

Conclusion

Praj Industries is strategically positioned to benefit from the global shift toward sustainable energy. With bioenergy as its core focus, the company is diversifying into rapidly growing sectors such as SAF, green hydrogen, biopolymers, and compressed biogas. Its engineering and HiPurity Systems segments add depth to its portfolio, ensuring a balanced growth trajectory.

Praj’s investments in modular manufacturing, international expansion, and innovative renewable solutions position it well for future opportunities. Collaborations with global initiatives like the Global Biofuels Alliance and partnerships with governments and industry leaders further enhance its prospects, particularly in emerging markets.

In the next three years, Praj’s ability to execute its ambitious growth plans, expand its international footprint, and capitalize on sustainability trends will shape its stock trajectory. While macroeconomic uncertainties and execution risks remain, the company’s leadership in bioenergy and strong financial standing make it an attractive long-term story for investors.

That said, the high valuation demands caution. Investors should carefully evaluate potential risks and consider seeking advice from a financial advisor. Stock investments are inherently risky, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Thorough research is essential before making any investment decisions.

