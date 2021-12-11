It has been a wild year for special-purpose acquisition companies. Known as SPACs, these are shell companies that raise money and list shares on a stock exchange with the aim of merging with a private company.

“If you even look at 2021 and where SPACs were in January versus where they were in June versus where they were in late August versus where they are now, it’s like four very different time periods all in one year," says Kristi Marvin, founder of data and research provider SPACInsider.

Where will SPACs be in five years?

We asked several experts to peer into the future. Here are edited excerpts of their predictions:

Rebranded

“It’s still a very early stage in the asset class’s development. They will be more professionalized, the low-quality sponsors will be weeded out, and there will just be repeat sponsors, successful firms, doing, say, half a dozen SPACs a year. If we look at the private-equity analogy, in the 1980s, they were seen as barbarians at the gate and were heavily criticized. Everyone thought, ‘Oh, leveraged buyouts are bad, they’re bankrupting all these companies and they’re overly greedy.’ Then they rebranded to private equity. Now it’s the default allocation in an institutional portfolio. And that took how many decades? Forty years? Things probably move faster these days, but SPACs will probably take north of a decade to become default allocations within institutional portfolios and go through that corporate rebrand where it’s finally recognized as a legitimate asset class and no longer the whipping boy of the media."

—Julian Klymochko, CEO of Accelerate Financial Technologies

Sure to evolve

“SPACs’ biggest advantage is their ability to evolve. They are constantly evolving terms, to meet the market and to improve the product, so I think you’re going to see the SPAC structure mature over the next few years. Plus, that ability to evolve might mean a SPAC product in the future that takes the best elements of the primary direct listing and part of the traditional IPO and creates a Darwinian hybrid. Other ways of going public, they can’t really change as rapidly as the SPAC. The traditional IPO hasn’t changed much at all. Only the SPAC really has the ability to adapt because it can evolve its terms."

—Kristi Marvin, founder of SPACInsider

Trend tapper

“Enthusiasm for the product can ebb and flow, and we have an awful lot of SPACs out there right now. So in five years, I don’t know that we’re going to have quite the same number, because a lot of the groups that came to market right now may be experiencing that sponsorship isn’t exactly what they imagined. I think the serial sponsor franchises who can actually add value shepherding a company through the go-public process—from approaching the public markets to finding long-term aligned capital partners, joining the board and hopefully providing some operational expertise—those guys are probably going to continue to have really successful franchises over time. One really interesting thing about SPACs is they are a great way to tap into hot trends. If investors really want electric-vehicle deals, for example, SPACs are going to be an efficient conduit to pass those through to the market quickly. So, I think you’re going to continue to see it as a way that companies in hot places in the market use for their listing choice."

—Benjamin Kwasnick, founder of SPAC Research

Here to stay

“What’s a way for private companies to go public? A SPAC, because it’s turnkey and it democratizes and decentralizes the intermediaries between the private-company sellers and the public market. I think it’s here to stay, both from an investor perspective as part of their allocation, but also from a private company’s menu of how they choose to go public. The days of going into a bank and handing them bags of cash and asking them to take you on a roadshow are being disintermediated by this technology."

—Matthew Simpson, managing partner at Wealthspring Capital

The market will evolve

“The SPAC market has started to correct, moving to an equilibrium state, where investments in SPACs and selection of targets will be evidence-based rather than sentiment-based. Market learning is the primary driver of getting to an equilibrium state, where both investors screen the SPACs they invest in and sponsors screen the targets they acquire. Just like with all innovations, it takes time for the market to learn what works and what doesn’t. Through research, we have identified some of the factors that are associated with better returns for SPAC shareholders: skin in the game by sponsors and longer lock-in periods; sponsors who have experience in private equity and venture capital (rather than celebrity sponsors); and contractual terms that protect dilution of shareholders’ ownership after the acquisition. As the market learns, I expect that there will be more SPACs with such characteristics that improve shareholder returns, and a lower number of SPACs overall."

—Ivana Naumovska, an assistant professor at Insead and the author of “The SPAC Bubble Is About to Burst"

Spur to creativity

“I would be surprised if SPACs get as big as they were during this bubble period in 2020 and 2021, but I also think it’s unlikely that SPACs will go away or even go back to a fringe. But they may recede somewhat more. I’m hopeful that they’re going to continue to make people think more creatively about IPOs and how to structure them differently. We already are seeing some of that. On the regulatory side, I think there’s a decent chance there will be an equalizing of the regulatory treatment of projections for SPACs versus IPOs. It’s weird to have the regulatory differences."

—Michael Ohlrogge, an assistant professor of law at New York University and a co-author of the paper “A Sober Look at SPACs"

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.