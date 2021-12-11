Where will SPACs be in five years?

“Enthusiasm for the product can ebb and flow, and we have an awful lot of SPACs out there right now. So in five years, I don’t know that we’re going to have quite the same number, because a lot of the groups that came to market right now may be experiencing that sponsorship isn’t exactly what they imagined. I think the serial sponsor franchises who can actually add value shepherding a company through the go-public process—from approaching the public markets to finding long-term aligned capital partners, joining the board and hopefully providing some operational expertise—those guys are probably going to continue to have really successful franchises over time. One really interesting thing about SPACs is they are a great way to tap into hot trends. If investors really want electric-vehicle deals, for example, SPACs are going to be an efficient conduit to pass those through to the market quickly. So, I think you’re going to continue to see it as a way that companies in hot places in the market use for their listing choice."