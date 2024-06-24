Markets
Which is the best travel stock, Ixigo or EaseMyTrip?
Equitymaster 5 min read 24 Jun 2024, 11:43 AM IST
Summary
- Both companies are poised to capitalise on the growing demand for tourism. But which one is a better investment?
The travel and tourism industry is rocketing, with wanderlust hitting new heights around the world and especially in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less