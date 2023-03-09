Which life insurance stocks to buy in March? LIC, SBI Life, or ICICI Life

Which life insurance stocks to buy in March? LIC, SBI Life, or ICICI Life4 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:39 PM IST
- Emkay said, the life insurance industry posted a muted Retail APE growth of 10.5% YoY for Feb-23, with the Private sector growing at 18.2% and LIC’s retail APE declining by 3%YoY over the same period. The divergent growth trend for the month led to increasing divergence in Retail APE growth for YTDFY23, with the private sector at 18.1% YoY versus LIC at 9.3% YoY.
The life insurance industry posted a somewhat muted growth of 10.5% year-on-year in retail annualized premium equivalent (APE) in February month, as per an Emkay Global report. While the brokerage expects decent growth for March month, however, it expects 14-15% growth in retail APE for the full year FY23. That being said, the brokerage expects life insurance stocks to be in a range-bound manner for the near term. So, which life insurance stocks to buy this month?
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×