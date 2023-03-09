Which life insurance stocks to buy in March? LIC, SBI Life, or ICICI Life

For FY24, Emkay said the GoI proposed withdrawal of the tax exemption on Maturity proceeds of Non-ULIP policies purchased after 1 April 2023, with an aggregate annual premium above Rs5lakh. Against the backdrop of the Budget, the industry, especially private players, is expected to continue witnessing strong growth in Mar-23, led by the strong sale of the high ticket-size policies being tax-exempt up to 31 March 2023. Hence, given such developments, the focus now shifts to FY24.

