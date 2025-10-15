Which Samvat year will start on Diwali? 5 interesting trivia about the new year

In India, people and stock market investors celebrate the new year based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar, as they welcome the Vikram Samvat 2082 on the occasion of Diwali later this month.

The Vikram Samvat 2082 calendar bases its months on the phases of the moon and its years on the solar cycle. A Vikram Samvat or Vikrami calendar has 354 days because of its specific way of tracking time with the help of the solar and lunar cycles.

Nearly every three years, an extra month is added to keep the calendar aligned with the solar cycle. Although Vikram Samvat 2082 officially begins on 30 March every year, people celebrate the start of the new year, associating it with the Diwali celebrations.

Five trivia about Vikram Samvat 2082 1. When did Samvat calendar start? The Vikram Samvat, also known as the Vikrami calendar, is estimated to have started in 57 BC. The Vikram Samvat differs from the Saka Samvat, which is the official calendar of India, alongside the Gregorian calendar.

The Saka Samvat calendar is estimated to have started in 78 AD and is 78 years behind the Gregorian calendar.

2. Two phases of Samvat calendar: The Samvat calendar features 12 or 13 lunar months, with each month divided into two phases, with 15 days each, called the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha.

The Shukla Paksha begins with the new moon and ends with the full moon. Meanwhile, the Krishna Paksha phase starts with a full moon and ends with a new moon.

The Samvat calendar is 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar.

3. Is Samvat an official calendar? Although the Samvat calendar is not the official calendar of India, it is widely used across the country for cultural purposes, especially in the North, West, and Central regions.

The Vikram Samvat calendar is the official calendar for Nepal.

4. Why is it significant for market investors? The Vikram Samvat calendar is not just about the traditions and culture. Samvat marks an auspicious occasion, celebrated with Diwali every year, which signifies the beginning of a new trading year on Dalal Street.

The ‘Muhrat Trading’ session is an important one-hour window on the evening of Diwali every year, where the Indian stock market opens for a symbolic trade.

Many traders trade during the ‘Muhrat Trading’ session on Diwali evening, not to chase short-term gains, but just to mark the beginning of a prosperous year ahead.

5. Tradition that is still relevant: Every year, people welcome the new Vikram Samvat year, which signifies the idea of a fresh start, where people start by cleaning their homes, decorating their houses, closing ledgers and doing a puja at home to pray for prosperity and show gratitude to God.

