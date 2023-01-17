Realty sector may also witness a boost. According to Rego, there is an expectation for the Government to increase tax slabs from the existing levels. If that happens, it will leave more disposable income in the hands of consumers, which will boost the growth of the economy. Also, there is an expectation of additional incentives to increase affordable housing. Currently, homebuyers can claim a deduction of up to ₹2 lakhs on the annual interest paid on a housing loan. In the upcoming union budget, home buyers expect this limit to be increased up to ₹ five lakhs.