Which stock could replace HDFC in Nifty rejig?

The most important criteria for a Nifty 50 inclusion is that the stock should compulsorily be part of the Derivatives segment. For instance, average free float market cap of Avenue Supermarts (DMART), Adani Green Energy (ADANIGR) and Adani Transmission (ADANIT) is significantly higher than most of the existing Nifty 50 constituents, but the stock has not been included in the index for the past few reviews as they are not a part of the F&O segment. If any of the above stock gets included in derivatives by the announcement date, then it would make it to Nifty 50.