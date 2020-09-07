Which stock-market sectors should you invest in?

In the bull market that started in late March, the technology sector initially led the way, with companies such as Amazon.com climbing faster than the rest of the market. Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), an exchange-traded fund that tracks an index of technology stocks, surged 73% from March 20 through Aug. 31, while the S&P 500 index advanced 52% over the same period, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Because tech is such a significant part of the S&P index—accounting for one-fifth to one-fourth of the weighting—that means many of the other stocks in the index performed far worse than the index itself.