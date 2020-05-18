Which  stocks  defied  covid-19 shock better?

Firms which spent more on social responsibility and had better pre-coronavirus balance sheets suffered less on stock markets in recent months, a US study of over 6,000 companies in 56 economies shows.

In a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), Wenzhi Ding of the University of Hong Kong and others explore how five key corporate features could have shaped stock price reactions of different firms. These features were: financial conditions, supply chain exposure to countries hit by covid-19, corporate social responsibility (CSR), corporate governance, and ownership structure.

Based on how the firms fared on these aspects before the pandemic, the authors analysed weekly stock returns during January-March when covid-19 spread across the world and ravaged global markets.

Stock returns of firms with low cash balances fell 6% more than others with all other traits remaining similar, the study finds. For highly-indebted companies, the drop was 10% more than those with lower debt. Further, having more customers and suppliers in countries affected more by covid-19 meant bigger declines in share prices.

Firms with higher CSR activities prior to covid-19 witnessed a 19% lesser decline in stock prices in the quarter.

The authors attributed this to a possibly greater trust among shareholders in adverse times. The study finds companies that were more flexible with takeovers and governance changes were valued better and experienced milder shocks. Stock prices of firms with more anti-takeover provisions dropped 24% more than others.

Finally, the study finds that stocks of firms owned by non-financial entities were hit lesser, compared to those having most shares owned by hedge funds. The study observed that financial markets performed better in richer economies and in nations with younger demographics.

