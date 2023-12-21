Which Tata Group stock performed the best in 2023? The answer may surprise you

About Benares Hotels

Benares Hotels, less known compared to the Taj Hotels chain, became a subsidiary of Indian Hotels Company (IHC) in 2011. Two of its hotels, Taj Ganges and Taj Nadesar Palace in Varanasi, operate under the Taj brand, while The Gateway Hotel in Maharashtra has been rebranded to Ginger Hotel. As of 2022, Benares Hotels primarily earned revenue from room, food, and banquet services.