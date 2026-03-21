While everyone sells, smart investors are buying

In today’s volatile market, investors crave stability, and it’s understandable. Nobody wants to lose sleep over their equity portfolios. But there is a proven way to invest in turbulent times and still aim for long-term profits: value investing.
In today’s volatile market, investors crave stability, and it’s understandable. Nobody wants to lose sleep over their equity portfolios. But there is a proven way to invest in turbulent times and still aim for long-term profits: value investing.
At Equitymaster, we believe this strategy is the key to finding high-quality stocks today. Here’s how it works.
At Equitymaster, we believe this strategy is the key to finding high-quality stocks today. Here’s how it works.
What is value investing?
Value investing seeks profit by identifying undervalued stocks. The goal is simple: determine a company’s intrinsic value, buy it at a discount, and sell when the stock exceeds that value.
Pioneered by Benjamin Graham, value investing relies on fundamental analysis to estimate intrinsic value. Investors then compare it to the stock price: they buy when the market undervalues the stock and sell when it trades at a premium.
The logic is straightforward: short-term market prices fluctuate with sentiment, but over time they converge with intrinsic value. This deviation creates opportunities for profit.
Margin of safety: The secret sauce
Estimating intrinsic value involves judgment, so errors are possible. The margin of safety cushions against these mistakes.
For example, if your analysis suggests an intrinsic value of ₹100, applying a 20% margin of safety would reduce your target price to ₹80. Even if the intrinsic value turns out to be ₹90, you still buy below that value—protecting your downside.
Holding period: Patience pays
Value investing works because the market takes time to recognize a stock’s intrinsic value. Investors don’t chase daily price movements—they focus on long-term potential.
Short-term gains are possible if the market quickly adjusts, but the strategy relies on patience. Often, value investors will even buy more if prices drop further, knowing that the stock becomes increasingly undervalued relative to its intrinsic worth.
Applying value investing in India
Value investing has a long track record. Many Dalal Street veterans credit it for their success, and global stories abound of life-changing wealth built through this approach.
At Equitymaster, we’ve relied on value investing for decades and can attest to its effectiveness.
How to find value stocks
Finding high-quality value stocks involves four key steps:
1. Identify your circle of competence - Invest only in businesses you understand. Your edge lies in familiarity; avoid sectors where knowledge is limited.
2. Look for a moat - A sustainable competitive advantage—a “moat”—protects a business from rivals. Wider moats lead to consistently higher returns, and companies that expand their moats over time make ideal investments.
3. Assess management - Trustworthy and competent management is critical. Key factors include:
The company’s results
Treatment of shareholders
Capital allocation
4. Ensure a sensible price - A sensible price incorporates a margin of safety. Valuation methods include discounted cash flow analysis, price-to-earnings (PE), price-to-book (PB) ratios, and dividend yield.
Value stocks in India
Identifying stocks that meet these criteria isn’t trivial, but getting started is easy. Use tools like Equitymaster’s Value Investing Stock Screener or Warren Buffett Stock Screener to find undervalued opportunities.
For a deeper understanding, you can also read our editorial: Basics of Value Investing.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Syndicated from Equitymaster.com.