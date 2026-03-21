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While everyone sells, smart investors are buying

Equitymaster
3 min read21 Mar 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Value investing can protect your portfolio and build wealth over time even amid market volatility. (Pexels Photo)
Value investing can protect your portfolio and build wealth over time even amid market volatility. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Discover how value investing can turn market volatility into long-term gains.

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In today’s volatile market, investors crave stability, and it’s understandable. Nobody wants to lose sleep over their equity portfolios. But there is a proven way to invest in turbulent times and still aim for long-term profits: value investing.

In today’s volatile market, investors crave stability, and it’s understandable. Nobody wants to lose sleep over their equity portfolios. But there is a proven way to invest in turbulent times and still aim for long-term profits: value investing.

At Equitymaster, we believe this strategy is the key to finding high-quality stocks today. Here’s how it works.

At Equitymaster, we believe this strategy is the key to finding high-quality stocks today. Here’s how it works.

What is value investing?

Value investing seeks profit by identifying undervalued stocks. The goal is simple: determine a company’s intrinsic value, buy it at a discount, and sell when the stock exceeds that value.

Pioneered by Benjamin Graham, value investing relies on fundamental analysis to estimate intrinsic value. Investors then compare it to the stock price: they buy when the market undervalues the stock and sell when it trades at a premium.

The logic is straightforward: short-term market prices fluctuate with sentiment, but over time they converge with intrinsic value. This deviation creates opportunities for profit.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: West Asia woes leave D-St in the red for third week

Margin of safety: The secret sauce

Estimating intrinsic value involves judgment, so errors are possible. The margin of safety cushions against these mistakes.

For example, if your analysis suggests an intrinsic value of 100, applying a 20% margin of safety would reduce your target price to 80. Even if the intrinsic value turns out to be 90, you still buy below that value—protecting your downside.

Holding period: Patience pays

Value investing works because the market takes time to recognize a stock’s intrinsic value. Investors don’t chase daily price movements—they focus on long-term potential.

Short-term gains are possible if the market quickly adjusts, but the strategy relies on patience. Often, value investors will even buy more if prices drop further, knowing that the stock becomes increasingly undervalued relative to its intrinsic worth.

Applying value investing in India

Value investing has a long track record. Many Dalal Street veterans credit it for their success, and global stories abound of life-changing wealth built through this approach.

At Equitymaster, we’ve relied on value investing for decades and can attest to its effectiveness.

How to find value stocks

Finding high-quality value stocks involves four key steps:

1. Identify your circle of competence - Invest only in businesses you understand. Your edge lies in familiarity; avoid sectors where knowledge is limited.

2. Look for a moat - A sustainable competitive advantage—a “moat”—protects a business from rivals. Wider moats lead to consistently higher returns, and companies that expand their moats over time make ideal investments.

3. Assess management - Trustworthy and competent management is critical. Key factors include:

The company’s results

Treatment of shareholders

Capital allocation

4. Ensure a sensible price - A sensible price incorporates a margin of safety. Valuation methods include discounted cash flow analysis, price-to-earnings (PE), price-to-book (PB) ratios, and dividend yield.

Also Read | In a losing war, an Indian ship-owner has emerged as a winner

Value stocks in India

Identifying stocks that meet these criteria isn’t trivial, but getting started is easy. Use tools like Equitymaster’s Value Investing Stock Screener or Warren Buffett Stock Screener to find undervalued opportunities.

For a deeper understanding, you can also read our editorial: Basics of Value Investing.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Syndicated from Equitymaster.com.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWhile everyone sells, smart investors are buying

While everyone sells, smart investors are buying

Equitymaster
3 min read21 Mar 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Value investing can protect your portfolio and build wealth over time even amid market volatility. (Pexels Photo)
Value investing can protect your portfolio and build wealth over time even amid market volatility. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Discover how value investing can turn market volatility into long-term gains.

Gift this article

In today’s volatile market, investors crave stability, and it’s understandable. Nobody wants to lose sleep over their equity portfolios. But there is a proven way to invest in turbulent times and still aim for long-term profits: value investing.

In today’s volatile market, investors crave stability, and it’s understandable. Nobody wants to lose sleep over their equity portfolios. But there is a proven way to invest in turbulent times and still aim for long-term profits: value investing.

At Equitymaster, we believe this strategy is the key to finding high-quality stocks today. Here’s how it works.

At Equitymaster, we believe this strategy is the key to finding high-quality stocks today. Here’s how it works.

What is value investing?

Value investing seeks profit by identifying undervalued stocks. The goal is simple: determine a company’s intrinsic value, buy it at a discount, and sell when the stock exceeds that value.

Pioneered by Benjamin Graham, value investing relies on fundamental analysis to estimate intrinsic value. Investors then compare it to the stock price: they buy when the market undervalues the stock and sell when it trades at a premium.

The logic is straightforward: short-term market prices fluctuate with sentiment, but over time they converge with intrinsic value. This deviation creates opportunities for profit.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: West Asia woes leave D-St in the red for third week

Margin of safety: The secret sauce

Estimating intrinsic value involves judgment, so errors are possible. The margin of safety cushions against these mistakes.

For example, if your analysis suggests an intrinsic value of 100, applying a 20% margin of safety would reduce your target price to 80. Even if the intrinsic value turns out to be 90, you still buy below that value—protecting your downside.

Holding period: Patience pays

Value investing works because the market takes time to recognize a stock’s intrinsic value. Investors don’t chase daily price movements—they focus on long-term potential.

Short-term gains are possible if the market quickly adjusts, but the strategy relies on patience. Often, value investors will even buy more if prices drop further, knowing that the stock becomes increasingly undervalued relative to its intrinsic worth.

Applying value investing in India

Value investing has a long track record. Many Dalal Street veterans credit it for their success, and global stories abound of life-changing wealth built through this approach.

At Equitymaster, we’ve relied on value investing for decades and can attest to its effectiveness.

How to find value stocks

Finding high-quality value stocks involves four key steps:

1. Identify your circle of competence - Invest only in businesses you understand. Your edge lies in familiarity; avoid sectors where knowledge is limited.

2. Look for a moat - A sustainable competitive advantage—a “moat”—protects a business from rivals. Wider moats lead to consistently higher returns, and companies that expand their moats over time make ideal investments.

3. Assess management - Trustworthy and competent management is critical. Key factors include:

The company’s results

Treatment of shareholders

Capital allocation

4. Ensure a sensible price - A sensible price incorporates a margin of safety. Valuation methods include discounted cash flow analysis, price-to-earnings (PE), price-to-book (PB) ratios, and dividend yield.

Also Read | In a losing war, an Indian ship-owner has emerged as a winner

Value stocks in India

Identifying stocks that meet these criteria isn’t trivial, but getting started is easy. Use tools like Equitymaster’s Value Investing Stock Screener or Warren Buffett Stock Screener to find undervalued opportunities.

For a deeper understanding, you can also read our editorial: Basics of Value Investing.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Syndicated from Equitymaster.com.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Equitymaster

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWhile everyone sells, smart investors are buying
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