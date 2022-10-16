Whiplash in stock market shows investors are still on edge

In theory, once the market has fallen enough, it might seem like investors have priced in all the bad news that could possibly materialize. The S&P 500’s 25% decline this year, for instance, has put it on course for its worst year since 2008 and is greater than the median peak-to-trough decline for stocks in recessions going back to 1949, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. And in the case of the selloff at the beginning of the pandemic, stocks eventually held their ground after bottoming in March 2020.