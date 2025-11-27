Whirlpool of India share price crashes 12% amid block deal reports; promoter likely seller. Check details

Whirlpool of India share price plunged nearly 12% to 1,056.90 per share on NSE in Thursday's trading session after reports revealed that consumer durables company's promoter is likely to sell 95 lakh shares through block deals.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Nov 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Whirlpool of India share price plunged nearly 12% to 1,056.90 per share on NSE in Thursday's trading session after reports revealed that consumer durables company's promoter is likely to sell 95 lakh shares through block deals.

The consumer durables stock has been under pressure

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

