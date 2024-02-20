Whirlpool of India share price falls 5% on promotor stake sale
Whirlpool of India share price dropped by nearly 5 per cent as its promotor plans to sell a 24 per cent stake worth $451 million through a block deal. The sale will help the company reduce debt and improve its balance sheet.
Whirlpool of India share price declined almost 5 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, February 20, amid reports of its promotor selling a stake through a block deal. Whirlpool share price opened at ₹1,280 against the previous close of ₹1,331.20 and soon fell 4.7 per cent to hit the low of ₹1,268. Around 9:30 am, the stock traded 2.73 per cent lower at ₹1,294.90 on NSE.
