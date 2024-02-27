Whirlpool Of India's share price falls 6% to 52-week low as Jefferies downgrades stock, sees 11% downside potential
Whirlpool Of India's share price falls 6 percent on Tuesday following a downgrade by global brokerage house Jefferies amid hypercompetitiveness in the consumer durables segment. The brokerage reduced the target price for the firm to ₹1,125 from ₹1,265.
Whirlpool Of India's share price falls 6 percent on Tuesday following a downgrade by global brokerage house Jefferies amid hypercompetitiveness in the consumer durables segment. The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'underperform' and reduced the target price for the firm to ₹1,125 from ₹1,265. The new target price implies a potential downside of 11 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started