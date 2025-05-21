Whirlpool share price rises 8% post Q4 Results, Dividend announcement

Stock Market today: Whirlpool share price gained 8% in the morning trades on Wednesday post the company announcements on Q4 Results after the market hours on Tuesday. Whirlpool also announced Dividend

Whirlpool of India Ltd Q4 Results Whirlpool share price got a boost led by strong Q4 performance. On Tuesday, May 20, Whirlpool of India Ltd. reported a stellar fourth-quarter performance. In the quarter that concluded on March 31, 2025, it reported a net profit of ₹119.2 crore, which represented around 50% increase over ₹79.1 crore in Q4FY24.

The consumer durables manufacturer's revenues from operations also jumped from ₹1,733.99 crore in the year ago quarter to ₹2,004.7 crore in the quarter gone by marking a 15.6% YoY rise.

The operating performance improved as Profit before exceptional items and Tax at ₹154.65 crore during Q4 improved more than 16% compared to ₹133.13 crore in the year ago quarter

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation EBITDA increased more than 27% year over year to slightly more than ₹183 crore from ₹143.7 crore at the operating level. The EBITDA margin increased by around 80 basis points to 9.1%.

Whirlpool Dividend details At their meeting, the company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10/-each, or 50%, for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

Whirlpool share price movement Whirlpool share price opened at ₹1343.95 on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, Whirlpool share price was around 3.8% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹1295.50. Whirlpool share price thereafter gained further to an intraday high of ₹1399 in the morning trades on Tuesday, translating into gains of almost 8%.

Whirlpool share price has corrected significantly from a 52-week or 1-year high of ₹2450 seen in October 2025 to a 52-week low or 1-year low of ₹899 seen in March 2025, led by correction in the Indian stock markets. However Whirlpool share price is rebounding well and the quarterly performance has boosted investor sentiment further