Subscribe

Whirlpool share price rises 8% post Q4 Results, Dividend announcement

Stock Market today: Whirlpool share price gained 8% in the morning trades on Wednesday post the company announcements on Q4 Results after the market hours on Tuesday. Whirlpool also announced Dividend 

Ujjval Jauhari
Published21 May 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: Whirlpool share price rises 8%
Stock Market Today: Whirlpool share price rises 8%

Stock Market today: Whirlpool share price gained 8% in the morning trades on Wednesday post the company announcements on Q4 Results after the market hours on Tuesday. Whirlpool also announced Dividend

Advertisement

Whirlpool of India Ltd Q4 Results

Whirlpool share price got a boost led by strong Q4 performance. On Tuesday, May 20, Whirlpool of India Ltd. reported a stellar fourth-quarter performance. In the quarter that concluded on March 31, 2025, it reported a net profit of 119.2 crore, which represented around 50% increase over 79.1 crore in Q4FY24.

Also Read | Dixon Tech, NHPC to Hindalco: Six stocks that declared dividend with Q4 results

The consumer durables manufacturer's revenues from operations also jumped from 1,733.99 crore in the year ago quarter to 2,004.7 crore in the quarter gone by marking a 15.6% YoY rise.

The operating performance improved as Profit before exceptional items and Tax at 154.65 crore during Q4 improved more than 16% compared to 133.13 crore in the year ago quarter

Advertisement

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation EBITDA increased more than 27% year over year to slightly more than 183 crore from 143.7 crore at the operating level. The EBITDA margin increased by around 80 basis points to 9.1%.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 21 May 2025

Whirlpool Dividend details

At their meeting, the company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10/-each, or 50%, for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

Whirlpool share price movement

Whirlpool share price opened at 1343.95 on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, Whirlpool share price was around 3.8% higher than the previous day's closing price of 1295.50. Whirlpool share price thereafter gained further to an intraday high of 1399 in the morning trades on Tuesday, translating into gains of almost 8%.

Advertisement

Also Read | NHPC share price: Navratna PSU gains 3% post Q4 results. Is it a stock to buy?

Whirlpool share price has corrected significantly from a 52-week or 1-year high of 2450 seen in October 2025 to a 52-week low or 1-year low of 899 seen in March 2025, led by correction in the Indian stock markets. However Whirlpool share price is rebounding well and the quarterly performance has boosted investor sentiment further

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWhirlpool share price rises 8% post Q4 Results, Dividend announcement
Read Next Story