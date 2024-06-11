Whirlpool shares hit 22-month high, up 45% in less than 3 months; is there more upside ahead?
Equirus Securities has revised its target price higher to ₹2,362 apiece from an earlier target of ₹1,887 apiece, maintaining a 'Long' view on Whirlpool. Taking the stock's previous closing price into account, the target price signals 39% more upside.
Continuing their upward streak for the fifth consecutive trading session, Whirlpool of India shares surged 3.3%, hitting a 22-month high of ₹1,760 apiece. This rally has resulted in a 15.50% gain for the stock in the current month and a 45.33% increase from the March 2024 low of ₹1,211 apiece.
