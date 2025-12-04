Whirlpool’s promoters are walking away; should investors follow?
Ananya Roy 5 min read 04 Dec 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
Whirlpool Corp.’s ongoing stake sale has spooked investors as competition intensifies and margins weaken. Can brand strength, cash reserves and premiumization steady the story?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Whirlpool shareholders have been in a whirlwind in recent months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story