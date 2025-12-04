Whirlpool’s promoters are walking away; should investors follow?

To defend market share, Whirlpool has sharply increased spending. R&D costs more than doubled in FY25, and advertising spends jumped nearly 50%. The “feet on street" initiative to push expansion in tier-2 and tier-3 markets has also added to costs. While these efforts aim to revive growth and strengthen the brand, their payoff has been limited so far. Even with a slight uptick in ROE in FY25, it still lags the cost of equity.