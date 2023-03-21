White Field Investment Fund buys stake in Goyal Aluminiums through bulk deal2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 02:44 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 455.75 crore, Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the commercial service sector.
With a market valuation of Rs. 455.75 crore, Goyal Aluminiums Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the commercial service sector. A leading producer of aluminium coil, sheets, sections, and other aluminium parts is Goyal Aluminiums. The firm was founded in 2018 but has been in business for the last 25 years. It is one of the top distributors, producers, and traders of a variety of metal products.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×