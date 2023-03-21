White Field Investment Fund buys stake in Goyal Aluminiums through bulk deal

The company has disclosed plans to enter the market for electric vehicles through a freshly formed venture Wroley E India. Low-speed and electric scooters will only be produced for the domestic market. The company has already received clearance from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) to launch the first high-speed electric scooter in April of this year. "This will make it easier for customers to choose e-scooters over existing fuel-mechanic vehicles in the two-wheeler segment," the statement said. In accordance with corporate expectations, the company has also engaged 25 dealers in north India and anticipates hiring 150 dealers nationwide before March 2024.