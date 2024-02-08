Who is ‘Broker Butcher’? All you need to know about new chief of China's Securities Regulatory Commission
Wu Qing, nicknamed the 'Broker Butcher', has years of political and financial experience and important ties to China's No. 2 official, Premier Li Qiang. He faces the challenging task of boosting China's stock market and attracting foreign financial firms.
China surprised investors when it unexpectedly named Wu Qing, a 58-year-old market veteran, as the new chairman and Communist Party chief of the nation’s securities regulator. The abrupt appointment — coming just one day before markets close for the Chinese New Year holidays — underscores the urgency Beijing sees in addressing a stubborn rout in the country’s $8 trillion stock market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started