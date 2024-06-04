Who is Keith Gill? The meme lord is back
Gunjan Banerji , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 04 Jun 2024, 06:24 PM IST
SummaryThe amateur investor who turned GameStop into a phenomenon has revealed a monster stake in the company worth $260 million.
Posting memes online can make you really, really rich. That is, if you are Keith Gill, the leader of the GameStop revolution.
