Who is Keith Gill? The meme lord is back

So, who is Keith Gill?

Gill made his riches during the 2021 meme-stock mania, when hordes of investors piled into the shares of GameStop, a left-for-dead, bricks-and-mortar videogame retailer. Part of Gill’s appeal is he appears to be a regular guy who struck it big trading with an E*Trade account. At the time, he was working in marketing for MassMutual and registered as a broker.