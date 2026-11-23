Nifty 50 and Sensex witnessed a steep decline during Monday’s intraday trading session after witnessing a spectacular rally over the past five trading sessions. Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Hindalco, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, etc were among the top stocks which dragged the index into the red.

The Nifty 50 opened higher on Monday, but failed to hold on to gains. The benchmark index extended its losses over the next five hours. The 50-stock benchmark failed to hold the crucial 25,500 mark and slipped below this level. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex declined 1.50% to 82,751.33.

Top Nifty 50 laggards The sharp correction was driven by weakness in metal, banking and finance, and some FMCG stocks.

Metal stocks drag Nifty 50 Tata Steel emerged as the top laggard. The metal stock was trading 8.75% lower at ₹162.69 per share on NSE at 2:20 pm on Monday. Hindalco's share price was trading 2.85% lower at ₹903.05 per share. JSW Steel was another metal stock witnessing bearish momentum during the trade. The metal stock was down 1.77% at ₹1311.60 per share.

Nifty Metal was down 3.56% today. The weakness in the metal stock coincided with sharp correction in precious metals and base metals prices over the past few days. Gold, silver, copper, aluminium, zinc, and platinum are currently trading near their multi-month low levels.

Bank stocks painting Nifty 50 in red Apart from metal stocks, bank stocks also weighed on the index. Shares of Axis Bank were trading 3.08% lower at ₹1,401.50 per share. ICICI Bank stock was down 2.82% at ₹1,593.60 per share. Shares of HDFC Bank were trading 2.80% lower at ₹822.30 per share.

Bank Nifty was down nearly 2.13%, as part of some correction after touching fresh all-time high levels in the previous trading session.

Stock market today The Nifty 50 index was trading 1.34% lower at 25,452.05 points, while the Sensex was down 1.38% at 82,751.33 points. The thirty-stock benchmark index has rallied nearly 12.62% over the past month.