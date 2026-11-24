Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang's multibillion-dollar fortune is not entirely under his individual control. A substantial portion of his wealth is held through a complex network of family trusts and limited liability companies (LLCs), with his wife, Lori Huang, playing a central role in managing the family's vast financial empire.

While Jensen has built Nvidia into one of the world's most valuable technology companies, Lori's influence extends beyond the family. She is a co-trustee of multiple trusts holding hundreds of millions of Nvidia shares and serves as president of the couple's philanthropic foundation, which reported assets of more than $9 billion.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Jensen and Lori jointly control approximately 870 million Nvidia shares, worth more than $109 billion before Huang's return as CEO was announced. The holdings represent around 3.6% of the chipmaker.

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How much control does Lori Huang have over Jensen Huang's Nvidia fortune? SEC disclosures reveal that Jensen and Lori jointly exercise voting and investment powers over a significant portion of the family's Nvidia holdings.

The couple's ownership structure includes the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust, established in 1995, along with the Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust and the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust.

The living trust holds more than 528 million Nvidia shares, while the two irrevocable trusts hold approximately 31.4 million and 109 million shares, respectively, according to Nvidia's 2026 annual report.

Additionally, four limited liability companies hold Nvidia shares, with the living trust listed as their sole member.

Lori's involvement is particularly significant because she is a co-trustee of the three family trusts. SEC disclosures state that both Jensen and Lori may be deemed to have shared beneficial ownership of these shares and exercise shared voting and investment powers over them.

However, this does not mean Lori can independently sell or withdraw the shares. The extent of their authority depends on the terms governing each trust.

The arrangement also came into focus after the couple transferred nearly 59 million Nvidia shares, valued at approximately $10.7 billion at the time, into the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust in March 2026.

The shares came from two grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs) established by Jensen and Lori in 2016. Each transferred approximately 29.48 million shares to the family trust when the arrangements ended.

The transfer was recorded as a gift without consideration, rather than an open-market sale, highlighting how the couple have structured their wealth for long-term family and estate planning.

Lori Huang heads the family's $9-billion philanthropic foundation Beyond the trusts, Lori also holds a prominent position in the family's philanthropic activities.

She is the president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, while Jensen serves as its secretary and chief financial officer. Lori has held the presidency since at least 2014, according to the foundation's filings reviewed by Fortune.

The foundation reported net assets of approximately $9.2 billion at the end of 2024, having grown from around $819 million in 2020. Its holdings included approximately 58.7 million Nvidia shares as of March 2026.

In 2024, the foundation distributed approximately $126.3 million in grants. Among the major recipients were Oregon State University, which received around $30.5 million, and Crisis Text Line, which received approximately $10.8 million.

Lori took care of everything': Jensen's acknowledgement of his wife's support Lori's influence in the Huang family also goes back to the early years of Nvidia.

The couple met while studying at Oregon State University and married in 1985. Jensen has previously credited Lori with supporting him through the demanding years of building Nvidia, including taking responsibility for their family while he pursued his professional ambitions.

Speaking on the How I Built This podcast in May 2026, Jensen described his wife as someone who made his entrepreneurial journey possible.

“Lori took care of everything,” he said, recalling how he missed several of his children's karate tournaments while completing his master's degree and building his career.