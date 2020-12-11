Who will win the tug of war - domestic or foreign investors?

This week Nifty again continued its record-breaking spree, registering a high of 13,500-plus with mild profit booking in the latter half but the bulls did not give up and achieved yet another week of consecutive gains.

Domestic markets since a few months have witnessed a stark contrast by foreign institutional investors and domestic institutional investors. FPIs have been relentlessly mopping up equities while DIIs are on a selling spree.

Equity mutual funds had experienced an outflow for the fifth consecutive month in November on the back of intensified redemptions and the need to book profits in spite of lifetime highs registered by benchmark indices.

We can attribute such redemptions by unit-holders to dual factors. Firstly, the long forgotten real estate sector is suddenly on everyone’s radar especially after various state governments brought down stamp duty rates in order to rejuvenate demand into the cash-strapped sector.

Developers also kept the demand afloat by giving discounts which led Indians to press the redemption button from mutual funds and invest into physical real estate.

Another reason for the heavy redemptions could be the sub-optimal returns from mutual fund schemes which shifted the human psyche towards a DIY investing culture wherein investment into small and mid-caps are done directly by the retail investors, thereby keeping the tap dry for DIIs inflows. FPIs across the globe are seen attracted towards emerging economies on a weakening dollar vis-à-vis other emerging currencies. The weakness in dollar has led investors to move away from the relative safety of US assets and invest in non-US assets of emerging countries on hopes that a vaccine would drive higher growth in such countries. It is expected that the war between FPIs and DIIs would continue for a while, until then investors should continue investing in equities albeit with caution as the bulls continue to lead the charge.

Event of the Week

Global crude oil and metal prices have seen lot of speculative buying from all corners. Crude has surpassed the psychological price level of $50 per barrel which may not be worrying at the moment but if the prices drift with this speed, the situation may get worse as inflationary tendencies may start cropping into the whole scheme of things. Availability of cheap credit and excess liquidity from the developed economies are all making way into metals and other commodities at the moment which is a recipe for inflation. And when the second order effects of inflation start settling in, consumers will be the first ones to feel the pinch being the lowest link in the demand supply chain which could then distort the equilibrium. Hopefully, OPEC+ would keep the crude oil prices in check and not dishearten the bull rally in the quarters to come.

Technical Outlook

Nifty 50 closed the week on a positive note with PSU banks and FMCG stocks taking charge while auto and metals remained the top underperformers. Indian markets have been outperforming their emerging markets peers. Though there is extreme optimism on the Street, but sooner or later this outperformance may take a back seat and we suggest traders to trade with caution as a profit-booking move across the equity class cannot be ruled out amid this extreme optimism. Support and resistance in the short term are now placed at 13250 and 13700.

Expectations for the Week

The next week would be important from the FOMC standpoint as they have already hinted at keeping interest rates at sub-zero levels in order to aid the ailing economy. Further, any significant breakthrough in the long-awaited stimulus deal will weigh on the US economy. Meanwhile in India, primary markets may witness heightened activity with a number of IPOs and stake sales lined up by the Government while the secondary market could take a breather. Retail investors are advised to optimally use these IPO sunny times and wait for a correction in secondary market before investing in equities.





Nirali Shah is a senior research analyst with Samco Securities

