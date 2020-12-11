Who will win the tug of war - domestic or foreign investors?

Global crude oil and metal prices have seen lot of speculative buying from all corners. Crude has surpassed the psychological price level of $50 per barrel which may not be worrying at the moment but if the prices drift with this speed, the situation may get worse as inflationary tendencies may start cropping into the whole scheme of things. Availability of cheap credit and excess liquidity from the developed economies are all making way into metals and other commodities at the moment which is a recipe for inflation. And when the second order effects of inflation start settling in, consumers will be the first ones to feel the pinch being the lowest link in the demand supply chain which could then distort the equilibrium. Hopefully, OPEC+ would keep the crude oil prices in check and not dishearten the bull rally in the quarters to come.