Who you calling dumb money? Everyday investors do just fine
The average stock portfolio of individual investors has beat the S&P 500 since 2014.
Jeff Beckman knew he wouldn’t get rich working at a nonprofit, so he invested in the stock market.
For nearly four decades, Beckman has steadily contributed to an employer-sponsored retirement plan allocated almost entirely to stock funds. He also bought shares of Apple, Berkshire Hathaway and Meta Platforms through a brokerage account. Now, the 63-year-old’s portfolio is worth roughly $1 million—and he has no plans to sell his stocks or rotate toward safer assets, such as bonds, anytime soon.
“If you’re too conservative in your approach, you may outlive your savings," said Beckman, a nonprofit executive in Omaha, Neb.
Wall Street has long derided amateur investors as unsophisticated market participants, prone to buying high and selling low. But the typical individual investor’s long-term mindset and penchant for risk-taking has proved fruitful in the technology-driven market of the past decade, defying the “dumb money" caricature.
The average individual-investor stock portfolio has risen about 150% since the beginning of 2014, according to investment research firm Vanda Research, which began tracking the data nine years ago. That beats the S&P 500’s roughly 140% during the same period. Vanda calculates the average portfolio by analyzing individual investors’ brokerage-account trading activity in U.S.-listed single stocks. The firm’s analysis excludes purchases of exchange-traded funds and mutual funds, along with transactions made through retirement accounts or investment advisers.
The typical small investorholds an outsize position in megacap tech companies. Apple, Tesla and Nvidia alone make up about 40% of the average individual’s stock portfolio, according to Vanda. Although big tech stocks plunged last year, those investments have dominated the market for most of the past decade and have helped fuel the S&P 500’s 10% advance this year.
Apple shares have surged nearly 800% since 2014, while Tesla has soared about 2,000%. Nvidia is up more than 10,000%. Those price returns adjust for stock splits.
Arash Abbasi, 41, started investing in stocks when he got his green card about five years ago. His top holdings are Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. An artificial-intelligence scientist for a biotech company, Abbasi is no stranger to technology. But as a self-proclaimed amateur investor, he isn’t worried about going all in on tech stocks.
“I’d rather take the risk and go down and up than stay flat," said Abbasi, who lives in Boston. “I always look long term."
Online brokerage Robinhood Markets created an index tracking the 100 most popular stocks among its roughly 23 million users. The top investments in the index recently include several megacap tech stocks, as well as shares of companies such as Ford Motor, Walt Disney, and, of course, GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings.
Robinhood users tend to “invest in what they know and use," according to Stephanie Guild, head of investment strategy at Robinhood and a JPMorgan Chase veteran of about two decades. “That’s really no different than generations before and no different than some of the famous investors out there."
Warren Buffett, perhaps the most well-known investor of all time, preaches a similar strategy. He famously shunned tech companies and specifically ruled out investing in Apple before a deputy added a stake in the tech giant to Berkshire’s stock portfolio. After studying the company, Buffett decided he could understand Apple as a consumer company and traded in his flip phone for an iPhone. Now Apple is Berkshire’s biggest stockholding by far, worth more than $177 billion at the end of June.
Most U.S. households that own stocks do so indirectly, such as through equity funds. About 58% of American families have stockholdings, while about 21% of U.S. households directly own stocks, according to a 2022 Federal Reserve survey. Roughly half of American families have assets in retirement accounts.
One advantage small investors have over professionals: They don’t have to worry about reporting performance to clients. That helps some individuals feel comfortable riding out market downturns.
“I don’t have to beat the S&P every quarter," said John Clough, a 57-year-old lawyer in Springboro, Ohio, who invests in a 401(k) retirement plan and a Robinhood brokerage account. He bought Apple and Amazon last summer when those stocks were down.
Even professional money managers often have a hard time beating their benchmarks. Over the past decade, about 86% of all large-cap U.S. equity funds have underperformed the S&P 500, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Everyday investors are known to buy the dip, piling into markets during weak periods. Many jumped into stocks in March 2020 when the market plunged at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and rode the high as shares rebounded.
Of course, many newbie investors also got burned when the pandemic-era bull market sputtered. Many day traders were left holding the bag when speculative bets came crashing back to earth. GameStop shares soared above $480 intraday in January 2021 and are now just above $13, equivalent to under $54 before a stock split last year. AMC shares are down about 97% from their record after adjusting for a reverse stock split this year.
Trading activity among everyday investors keeps dropping from pandemic highs. At Charles Schwab, daily average trades fell to about 5.2 million in the third quarter, the lowest levelsince the company started incorporating data from TD Ameritrade, which it acquired in October 2020. Daily average trades among self-directed customers at Morgan Stanley, which owns E*Trade, more than halved from their peak in the first quarter of 2021.
Still, individuals’ net purchases of U.S.-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds remain well above prepandemic levels, according to Vanda. And many on Wall Street now pay attention to small investors as a key constituent behind stock-market moves.
Jully-Alma Taveras, a 34-year-old in the Bronx, credits social media and online resources for empowering everyday people to jump into stocks. A self-taught investor, Taveras founded online educational platform Investing Latina to help others learn about markets.
“Times are changing," said Taveras. “We are becoming smarter."
Write to Hannah Miao at hannah.miao@wsj.com