Who you calling dumb money? Everyday investors do just fine

Warren Buffett, perhaps the most well-known investor of all time, preaches a similar strategy. He famously shunned tech companies and specifically ruled out investing in Apple before a deputy added a stake in the tech giant to Berkshire’s stock portfolio. After studying the company, Buffett decided he could understand Apple as a consumer company and traded in his flip phone for an iPhone. Now Apple is Berkshire’s biggest stockholding by far, worth more than $177 billion at the end of June.