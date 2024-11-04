Shankar Sharma likens Indian stock market to Rajesh Khanna, China to Amitabh Bachchan. Here’s why

  • The comparatively lower valuations of China’s market, combined with stimulus measures aimed at bolstering Asia’s largest economy, have attracted investors, drawing significant foreign capital into Chinese markets.

Ankit Gohel
Published4 Nov 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Sensex and Nifty 50 has corrected more than 9% from its record highs, driven by a persistent outflow of foreign institutional investors (FII).
Sensex and Nifty 50 has corrected more than 9% from its record highs, driven by a persistent outflow of foreign institutional investors (FII).

Indian stock market crashed on Monday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 plummeting over 1.5% each amid widespread selling pressure. The market's fall marks a significant correction of more than 9% from its record highs, driven by a persistent outflow of foreign institutional investors (FII).

This trend has been fueled by expectations of another stimulus package from China, prompting funds to shift from India to China, while FIIs also look to book profits ahead of the upcoming US elections.

Against this backdrop, ace investor Shankar Sharma drew a vivid analogy from Bollywood’s golden era, comparing the recent sluggishness of the Indian stock market to the once-unrivalled career of superstar Rajesh Khanna being challenged by a rising star.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 crash 2% each; 5 factors why the Indian stock market is falling

In a post on the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Sharma wrote on Indian stock market performance, drawing a parallel between the Indian market and Khanna’s golden period between 1970 and 1973, a time when the actor delivered an unprecedented 14 consecutive superhits.

“The problem with the Indian stock market is that for the past 3 years, it was like Rajesh Khanna between ‘70 & ‘73: back to back, 14 super hits. Uncontested. Then came a UP ka bhaiya, a classical 4 AM bet: & “Namak Haraam” suddenly made it a 2 horse race. That bhaiya is China,” Sharma wrote.

According to Sharma, just as Khanna’s dominance was challenged by a newcomer, the Indian stock market’s stellar run over the past three years is now facing stiff competition. Enter “UP ka bhaiya,” a metaphorical reference to China, which Sharma equates to the classical 4 AM bet — a high-risk, high-reward gamble.

Much like Amitabh Bachchan’s sudden rise to fame with the 1973 blockbuster “Namak Haraam”, China’s influence on global markets has turned what was once a one-horse race into a two-horse competition.

Also Read | Shankar Sharma warns of challenges for Indian stock market in Samvat 2081

Growing Chinese Dominance

The comparatively lower valuations of China’s market, combined with stimulus measures aimed at bolstering Asia’s largest economy, have attracted investors, drawing significant foreign capital into Chinese markets. Sharma’s analogy suggests that India’s uncontested growth is now being tested by China’s resurgence and its ability to attract global capital, possibly diverting attention away from the Indian stock market.

The metaphor underscores the complexity of market dynamics, illustrating how external forces, much like new actors in Bollywood, can shift the narrative. While the Indian stock market enjoyed a meteoric rise, Sharma’s comment hints at a phase of introspection and recalibration as it faces new challenges on the global stage.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShankar Sharma likens Indian stock market to Rajesh Khanna, China to Amitabh Bachchan. Here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.05
01:22 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-6.95 (-4.79%)

Tata Steel share price

146.25
01:22 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-3.45 (-2.3%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,291.25
01:22 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-47.85 (-3.57%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,271.30
01:22 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-20.7 (-1.6%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

205.75
01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
1.5 (0.73%)

City Union Bank share price

177.55
01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.3 (-0.17%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,253.00
01:06 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-11 (-0.87%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,347.15
01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-13.1 (-0.96%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,939.60
01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-223.1 (-7.05%)

Manappuram Finance share price

150.70
01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-9 (-5.64%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

619.00
01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-36.55 (-5.58%)

PVR Inox share price

1,489.45
01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-85.95 (-5.46%)
More from Top Losers

Gillette India share price

10,418.60
01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
456.8 (4.59%)

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,062.45
01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
220.35 (4.55%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,604.20
01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
54.6 (3.52%)

Happy Forgings share price

1,120.75
01:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
37.9 (3.5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.