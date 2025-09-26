Who’s really winning the QSR race in India: A comparative analysis of key players

The quick-service restaurant (QSRs) business model is primarily built around speed and efficiency to serve a larger volume of customers. Unlike traditional restaurants, where meals are prepared only after the order, and service can take 20–40 minutes, QSRs use pre-prepared, standardised ingredients, making orders ready in just 10–15 minutes.
Following a self-service model, they reduce staff needs, keeping operational costs low, while traditional restaurants focus on full table service and offer high customisation for their meals.
India’s QSR sector has been growing steadily, with a CAGR of 24% between 2010-20, far outpacing the growth of the overall food services industry, which grew only at 9% over the same period. This momentum is expected to continue, with the sector projected to rise from ₹18,800 crore in 2020 to around ₹80,000 crore by 2027, growing at a CAGR of approximately 23%, making it an attractive long-term addition to a portfolio.
Rising urbanisation and per capita income: Urbanisation in India is rising, with over 37% of the population living in cities in 2024, expected to reach 40% by 2030. At the same time, per capita income has increased from USD 2,050 in 2019 to USD 2,713 in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6% during this period.
Together, higher spending power and an increasing urban lifestyle are supporting stronger demand for QSRs in India as consumers increasingly prefer convenient, quick-to-eat options.
Westlife Foodworld stands out for its strong gross margin of 70.1%, the highest among peers, but reports the weakest 3-year sales growth at 16%. The payback period, which shows how quickly a company recovers its investment in a new store, highlights Westlife’s strength at 2–3 years, ahead of Devyani and Sapphire’s 3–4 year cycle. On the storefront, Devyani operates over 1,700 outlets across 280+ cities in India, well ahead of its peers, while Westlife has only 444 stores across 21 cities in West and South India, limiting its nationwide scale.
Restaurant Brands Asia reports a positive same-store sales growth of 1.1%, while its peers see declines. This metric indicates that existing outlets are selling more than last year, reflecting stronger performance and sustained customer demand for its burgers.
Overall, Westlife demonstrates higher gross profits on the operational front level but lags in nationwide reach, whereas Devyani leads on scale but struggles with same-store sales. Restaurant Brands Asia shows steady demand but with the lowest gross margin among peers.
Devyani International and Sapphire Foods appear highly overvalued, given their lowest same-store sales growth among peers (a key metric in the QSR industry that reflects core business growth) and the longest payback periods, indicating slower returns on investment.
In contrast, Restaurant Brands Asia appears cheaper on P/S and P/B ratios but reports negative EBIT and the lowest gross margin, highlighting weak profitability and operational challenges. Westlife Foodworld, despite negative same-store sales growth, stands out for its highest gross margin, net-level profitability, and relatively short payback period, making it a more balanced performer compared with its peers.
The QSR sector demands a careful balance between valuation, growth, and profitability; companies that command high valuations without demonstrating strong same-store sales growth or core operating profits pose significantly higher risks. As inflationary pressures, intense competition, and evolving consumer behaviour shape the QSR landscape, investors should prioritise companies combining solid financial health with better payback periods to balance risk, while benefiting from the QSR growth in India.
