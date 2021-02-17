Why 2021 may see more startups from India listing abroad

An overseas listing will allow Indian firms to access larger and more diversified pools of capital, reducing their cost of capital and, thus, make them more competitive. For tech startups, listing on the US stock exchanges can help them attain more accurate valuation of their companies, since these markets have a deeper technology investor ecosystem that understands the risks involved in startups and technology firms better. An overseas listing can also increase brand awareness and recognition of Indian startups as they look to grow beyond India and make their mark in foreign markets.