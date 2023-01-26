Why a beginner should not indulge in F&O trading — Vijay Kedia explains2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 02:29 PM IST
- Vijay Kedia believes that stock investing is like milking a cow whereas F&O trading is like milking a bull
Ace investor Vijay Kedia has pointed out the pros and cons of future & option or F&O trading, especially for a beginner who is nascent in stock market investing. The market mogul said that a beginner looking forward to mint fast money from the stock market enters F&O trading and finally end up losing money. Then the traders starts chasing the money he or she has lost in previous trade and finally end up losing their other assets.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×