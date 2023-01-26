Why a beginner should not indulge in F&O trading — Vijay Kedia explains

Speaking on trading vs investment, Vijay Kedia said, “Trading is nothing less than a drug. You will sell your house to buy drugs and trade to recover your losses." Market magnet went on to add that making money from F&O trading is very difficult and hence it's better to remain an investor, especially if you are a beginner citing, “As you can't milk money from a bull, it's very difficult to make money from trading and latest SEBI data reveals the same." Thus, it's better to stick with the basics and remain an investor with strong belief in 'buy, hold and forget' strategy.