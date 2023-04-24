Why Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports stocks in focus today — explained

Clarifying on the purpose of this tender offer, Adani Ports said, "The purpose of the Tender Offer is to partly prepay the Company’s near-term debt maturities and to convey the comfortable liquidity position of the Company.. After the successful completion of this Tender Offer, the Company expects US$520,000,000 Notes to remain outstanding (“Outstanding Notes"). Post this Tender Offer the Company intends to offer to purchase for cash approximately US$130,000,000 of the Outstanding Notes in each of the next four quarters. The Company may choose to either accelerate or defer this plan subject its own liquidity position and the market conditions, and further subject to the terms, including the pricing, to be separately announced for each of such tranches."

