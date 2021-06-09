Why Adani Power share price is skyrocketing — explained

Highlighting the fundamental reasons supporting Adani Power share price rally Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Adani Power shares are rising on two fundamental reasons — its investments in green energy sparking value buying and partial payments made by the Rajasthan and Maharashtra governments that was long due." He said that due to the rising petrol and diesel prices, people are moving towards electric vehicles and the company has recently made investments in green energy that has triggered value buying among the long-term investors. Apart from this, the company has received partial payment from the Rajasthan and Maharashtra state governments, which will lead to reduction in debt of the company. Singhal also said that cancellation of Adani Power share price delisting has favoured stock price rally as fresh delisting would take place at higher price as we witnessed in the case of Vedanta.

