Why Adani Power share price is skyrocketing today — explained2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Adani Power share price has been in uptrend for the last one year, delivering multibagger return. The Adani Group stock hit upper circuit in Wednesday's early deals after Gautam Adani's recent tweet of committed to supplying power to Bangladesh from December 2022. The stock has risen by near ₹390 to ₹416 apiece levels on NSE in last two days, logging near 6.50 per cent rise in two straight sessions. Adani Power share price today opened downside but went on to hit intraday high of ₹415.7 apiece.