Why Adani Power share price is skyrocketing today — explained

Speaking on the recent reason for rise in Adani Power share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Adani Power is expected to give better quarterly number due to demand-supply constraint in power supply business. However, the recent reason for Adani Power share price rise is Gautam Adani's tweet in which he has announced to supply power to Bangladesh from this December. This has gone down well among stock market bulls and they are buying in bulk with an expectation that the stock may continue to give upside movement in short to medium term."

