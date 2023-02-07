Why Adani stocks are showing mixed trend on Tuesday?
- The crisis in Gautam Adani's conglomerate which is battling allegations of stock manipulation and frauds, has spilled over into street protests and flared financial contagion.
A mixed trend is seen in Adani Group's stocks on Tuesday with the majority of them rising while some continuing to extend their lower circuit levels. Third-quarter numbers of FY23 have come into focus. The crisis in Gautam Adani's conglomerate which is battling allegations of stock manipulation and frauds, has spilled over into street protests and flared financial contagion.
