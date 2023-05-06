Adani group stocks — Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission shares are expected to sharp selling triggered by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Monday. According to stock market experts, this selling is expected after MSCI's decision to lower the free float in these two Adani group stocks . Experts said that FIIs and FPIs who invest in index fund follow MSCI and they are expected to bring down their exposure in these two Adani shares on the basis of MSCI's action. Hence, there can be sharp sell off taking place from FPIs and FIIs when the Indian stock market opens on Monday.

Why experts predict FII, FPI selling?

Speaking on the impact of MSCI's action, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "FPIs and FPIs, who invest in index funds follow MSCI free float exposure. As MSCI has declared to lower free float in Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from 25 per cent to 14 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, these foreign investors are expected to offload their shareholding in these two Adani group shares in near term."

However, Avinash Gorakshkar said that downside in Adani Total Gas shares and Adani Transmission share price is limited as these two Adani group shares have already received heavy beating after the Hindenburg Research report that raised concern over the debt positioning of Adani group companies including Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission.

On what chart pattern suggests in regard to these Adani group shares, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Adani Total Gas shares are facing stiff resistance at ₹990 levels due to double top range to the levels. It was not able to breach that level last week. So, now expecting some correction in the stock and Adani Total Gas share price may go down towards ₹880 levels. If it breaches this ₹880 support, it may further go down towards ₹820 apiece levels."

On pivot levels in regard to Adani Transmission shares, Anuj Gupta said, "Technical chart of this Adani group share is not looking positive. Adani Transmission shares are facing resistance at ₹1100 apiece levels. This Adani share has support placed at ₹900 levels and on breaching this support, Adani Transmission shares may go down towards ₹900 and ₹880 apiece levels. On higher side, if the stock breaks its hurdle, it may go up to ₹1200 and ₹1300 apiece levels."

MSCI has announced on Friday that it will lower the free float of two Adani group companies — Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from 25 per cent to 14 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. Free float is defined as the proportion of outstanding shares considered available for purchase in public equity markets by international investors.

