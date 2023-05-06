Why Adani Total, Adani Transmission may see FII, FPI selling pressure on Monday?

Adani group stocks — Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission shares are expected to sharp selling triggered by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Monday. According to stock market experts, this selling is expected after MSCI's decision to lower the free float in these two Adani group stocks. Experts said that FIIs and FPIs who invest in index fund follow MSCI and they are expected to bring down their exposure in these two Adani shares on the basis of MSCI's action. Hence, there can be sharp sell off taking place from FPIs and FIIs when the Indian stock market opens on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}