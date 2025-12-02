Why AI stocks’ wobbles aren’t a reason to worry

While investors may be used to a rising tide lifting all boats, this kind of divergence is natural, writes 22V Research President Dennis DeBusschere. He sees two groups of AI stocks, describing what he calls the “GOOG Complex"—the search company, plus Broadcom, TTM Technologies, Celestica, and Lumentum—as the winners for now. He pegs the OpenAI complex, including Nvidia, SoftBank, Oracle, Advanced Micro Devices, CoreWeave, and Microsoft, as the losers, at least for the moment.