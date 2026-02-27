Why SpiceJet share price rallied 8% today; find out here

SpiceJet share price climbed nearly 8% on Friday, February 27, after Authum Investment invoked pledged of shares worth 6.8% stake of the airline.

In a regulatory filing, Authum disclosed that it acquired 10.37 crore equity shares of SpiceJet on February 25 by invoking pledged shares linked to outstanding dues of Spice Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. These shares had originally been pledged by promoter Ajay Singh as collateral against the borrower’s obligations. Following the invocation, the entire 10.37 crore shares were transferred to Authum’s demat account.

Out of this total, six crore shares have already been offloaded, while 4.37 crore shares — representing a 2.86 per cent stake — continue to remain in the dematerialised account as security.

The stock advanced as much as 7.8% during the session to touch an intraday high of 17.15. Despite the rebound, the SpiceJet share price remains about 70% below its 52-week high of 56.80, recorded in April last year. It had hit a 52-week low of 12.88 on February 25, 2026.

DGCA Tightens Airline Refund Rules Separately, India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has introduced stricter and more passenger-centric refund guidelines to address frequent complaints about delays and inadequate reimbursements.

Under the revised norms, passengers can cancel or reschedule tickets within 48 hours of booking without incurring penalty charges, though any fare difference will apply in case of rescheduling. Refunds must be processed immediately for tickets purchased in cash, within seven days for credit card transactions, and within fourteen days for bookings made through travel agents or online portals.

However, the 48-hour relaxation does not apply if a domestic flight is scheduled to depart within seven days of booking, or within fifteen days for international flights. Airlines must also permit free correction of passenger names within 24 hours for tickets booked directly through their websites. In the case of medical emergencies involving the passenger or a family member on the same PNR, airlines may provide either a refund or a credit shell.

SpiceJet Market Share More Than Doubles Last week, SpiceJet reported a sharp recovery in its domestic positioning. The airline’s market share rose from 1.9% in September 2025 to 4.3% in December 2025, reflecting a rapid operational turnaround and capacity-led expansion.

During the third quarter, capacity increased by 56%, aided by the induction of 16 aircraft. The expanded fleet allowed the airline to widen its network, improve schedules and attract stronger passenger demand across key routes.

The airline has continued to accelerate growth. Available Seat Kilometres rose from roughly 55 crore to 105 crore in the last quarter, effectively doubling capacity. For the full year, SpiceJet plans to more than double capacity, targeting 220 crore Available Seat Kilometres by Winter 2026 while operating over 300 daily flights. With this scale-up, the airline expects to further strengthen its market share.

To support expansion, SpiceJet aims to ramp up its fleet to around 60 aircraft through a mix of wet and damp leases, alongside the phased reintroduction of grounded planes. The airline has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the addition of 10 aircraft.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet, said, “The sharp rise in our market share over a short period reflects the progress we have made in rebuilding capacity and restoring our network. Doubling capacity in the last quarter and expanding our fleet during Q3 have helped us regain presence across key routes. As we work towards more than doubling our capacity this year, our focus remains on strengthening connectivity, improving reliability and scaling up in a measured and sustainable manner.”

