Why Ambuja Cements share price trading flat despite stock market crash?
Ambuja Cements share price rebounded strongly from today's low and hit an intraday high of ₹615.60 apiece, logging 4% upside from Monday's low
Stock market today: Despite stock market crash for the second day in a row, the Indian stock market, Ambuja Cements share price is trading flat during Monday deals. The Adani group company share witnessed some selling pressure in the early morning session, but despite the stock market crash today, Ambuja Cements share price bounced back strongly from its intraday low of ₹593.45 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹615.60 per share level, logging around 4 percent jump from its intraday low in the stock market today. The Adani group stock witnessed an upside after the latest declaration by the company. The Adani Group company declared on Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire My Home Group's 1.5 MTPA cement grinding unit in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The acquisition would cost ₹413.75 crore to Ambuja Cements Ltd.
