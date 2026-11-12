Why this American stock skyrocketed 25% but plunged 6% later - Check company, returns, US Q3 earnings highlights

CoreWeave stock surged the most in 17 months after the AI computing infrastructure provider allayed concerns over its debt-heavy business model and indicated that revenue growth remains robust despite several challenges confronting the data centre industry.

The stock rallied 25% to close at $60.77 on Wednesday in New York, marking its biggest single-day gain since June 2025. However, the shares reversed some of those gains in after-hours trading, declining 6.37% to $56.90.

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CoreWeave Q3 results 2026 CoreWeave's consolidated revenue surged 168% year-on-year to $3.66 billion, surpassing the $3.55 billion estimate from LSEG analysts cited by Reuters by 3.1%. The revenue also exceeded the upper end of the company's guidance range of $3.60 billion. Its adjusted net loss per share narrowed to $0.95, better than the consensus estimate of a $1.16 loss.

Adjusted operating income stood at $379 million, exceeding the upper end of management's guidance by $119 million. Meanwhile, the company's total contracted revenue backlog increased to approximately $132.5 billion. CEO Michael Intrator described the quarter as a "breakout quarter" for the business.

Adjusted operating income nearly tripled to $379 million, translating into an operating margin of 10%, compared with $128 million and a 5% margin in the previous quarter.

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Adjusted EBITDA reached $2.26 billion, with a margin of 62%, providing 2.7 times coverage of the company's quarterly net interest expense of $846 million.

However, elevated borrowing costs continued to weigh on profitability. With interest expenses remaining more than twice its adjusted operating income, CoreWeave reported a GAAP net loss of $709 million, or $1.27 per share, compared with a net loss of $110 million in Q3 2025. Net interest expense came in at $846 million, which was $14 million below the lower end of management's guidance range of $860 million to $940 million.

CoreWeave forecasted annual revenue of $13 billion to $13.3 billion, exceeding its previous guidance and comfortably beating Wall Street's average estimate of $12.9 billion. The company's executives also indicated plans to secure another loan carrying an investment-grade rating in the near future.

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The company expects to launch another delayed-draw term loan in the coming weeks, which it anticipates will receive an investment-grade rating. This would enable CoreWeave to access a wider pool of investors and raise funds at lower borrowing costs.

Currently rated below investment grade, CoreWeave has relied heavily on high-yield debt markets to finance its infrastructure expansion. However, it has managed to lower its borrowing costs by using its chips and associated contracts as collateral to secure financing.

CoreWeave stock returns CoreWeave shares have witnessed significant volatility, with the stock rebounding sharply in the past week despite remaining under pressure over the longer term.

The AI cloud infrastructure company's shares have surged 29.53% over the past week. However, they have declined 24.35% in one month, 43.28% in three months and 44.64% over six months.

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On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 17.08%, while it has fallen 36.76% over the past year. Since its listing, however, CoreWeave shares have delivered an overall gain of 56%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.